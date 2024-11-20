Brazilian real to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Albanian leks is currently 16.051 today, reflecting a -0.323% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 16.174 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 15.937 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.679% increase in value.