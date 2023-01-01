50 Albanian leks to Swedish kronor

Convert ALL to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 all
5.45 sek

1.00000 ALL = 0.10894 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.053587.63431.434081.646740.962618.4075
1GBP1.1543311.21605101.1561.655351.900821.1111621.2477
1USD0.94920.822335183.1841.361251.563110.913717.4727
1INR0.01141110.009885730.012021510.01636430.0187910.01098410.210049

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swedish Krona
1 ALL0.10894 SEK
5 ALL0.54471 SEK
10 ALL1.08943 SEK
20 ALL2.17886 SEK
50 ALL5.44715 SEK
100 ALL10.89430 SEK
250 ALL27.23575 SEK
500 ALL54.47150 SEK
1000 ALL108.94300 SEK
2000 ALL217.88600 SEK
5000 ALL544.71500 SEK
10000 ALL1089.43000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Albanian Lek
1 SEK9.17911 ALL
5 SEK45.89555 ALL
10 SEK91.79110 ALL
20 SEK183.58220 ALL
50 SEK458.95550 ALL
100 SEK917.91100 ALL
250 SEK2294.77750 ALL
500 SEK4589.55500 ALL
1000 SEK9179.11000 ALL
2000 SEK18358.22000 ALL
5000 SEK45895.55000 ALL
10000 SEK91791.10000 ALL