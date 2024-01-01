Swedish kronor to Albanian leks today

Convert SEK to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
8,767.96 all

kr1.000 SEK = Lek8.768 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
SEK to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ALL
1 SEK to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.82588.9424
Low8.61988.5363
Average8.73658.7636
Change1.18%-1.31%
1 SEK to ALL stats

The performance of SEK to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8258 and a 30 day low of 8.6198. This means the 30 day average was 8.7365. The change for SEK to ALL was 1.18.

The performance of SEK to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9424 and a 90 day low of 8.5363. This means the 90 day average was 8.7636. The change for SEK to ALL was -1.31.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Albanian Lek
1 SEK8.76796 ALL
5 SEK43.83980 ALL
10 SEK87.67960 ALL
20 SEK175.35920 ALL
50 SEK438.39800 ALL
100 SEK876.79600 ALL
250 SEK2,191.99000 ALL
500 SEK4,383.98000 ALL
1000 SEK8,767.96000 ALL
2000 SEK17,535.92000 ALL
5000 SEK43,839.80000 ALL
10000 SEK87,679.60000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swedish Krona
1 ALL0.11405 SEK
5 ALL0.57026 SEK
10 ALL1.14052 SEK
20 ALL2.28104 SEK
50 ALL5.70260 SEK
100 ALL11.40520 SEK
250 ALL28.51300 SEK
500 ALL57.02600 SEK
1000 ALL114.05200 SEK
2000 ALL228.10400 SEK
5000 ALL570.26000 SEK
10000 ALL1,140.52000 SEK