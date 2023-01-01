20 Swedish kronor to Albanian leks

Convert SEK to ALL at the real exchange rate

20 sek
178.53 all

1.00000 SEK = 8.92671 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Albanian Lek
1 SEK8.92671 ALL
5 SEK44.63355 ALL
10 SEK89.26710 ALL
20 SEK178.53420 ALL
50 SEK446.33550 ALL
100 SEK892.67100 ALL
250 SEK2231.67750 ALL
500 SEK4463.35500 ALL
1000 SEK8926.71000 ALL
2000 SEK17853.42000 ALL
5000 SEK44633.55000 ALL
10000 SEK89267.10000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swedish Krona
1 ALL0.11202 SEK
5 ALL0.56012 SEK
10 ALL1.12023 SEK
20 ALL2.24046 SEK
50 ALL5.60115 SEK
100 ALL11.20230 SEK
250 ALL28.00575 SEK
500 ALL56.01150 SEK
1000 ALL112.02300 SEK
2000 ALL224.04600 SEK
5000 ALL560.11500 SEK
10000 ALL1120.23000 SEK