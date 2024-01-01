Indonesian rupiahs to Albanian leks today

Convert IDR to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
6,011.59 all

1.000 IDR = 0.006012 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6321.4721.6590.96718.2
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1261.7241.9431.13221.311
1 USD0.9170.783183.0991.351.5210.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Albanian Lek
1 IDR0.00601 ALL
5 IDR0.03006 ALL
10 IDR0.06012 ALL
20 IDR0.12023 ALL
50 IDR0.30058 ALL
100 IDR0.60116 ALL
250 IDR1.50290 ALL
500 IDR3.00580 ALL
1000 IDR6.01159 ALL
2000 IDR12.02318 ALL
5000 IDR30.05795 ALL
10000 IDR60.11590 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ALL166.34500 IDR
5 ALL831.72500 IDR
10 ALL1,663.45000 IDR
20 ALL3,326.90000 IDR
50 ALL8,317.25000 IDR
100 ALL16,634.50000 IDR
250 ALL41,586.25000 IDR
500 ALL83,172.50000 IDR
1000 ALL166,345.00000 IDR
2000 ALL332,690.00000 IDR
5000 ALL831,725.00000 IDR
10000 ALL1,663,450.00000 IDR