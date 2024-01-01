Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks today

Convert BGN to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
52,688.40 all

1.000 BGN = 52.69 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Albanian Lek
1 BGN52.68840 ALL
5 BGN263.44200 ALL
10 BGN526.88400 ALL
20 BGN1,053.76800 ALL
50 BGN2,634.42000 ALL
100 BGN5,268.84000 ALL
250 BGN13,172.10000 ALL
500 BGN26,344.20000 ALL
1000 BGN52,688.40000 ALL
2000 BGN105,376.80000 ALL
5000 BGN263,442.00000 ALL
10000 BGN526,884.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bulgarian Lev
1 ALL0.01898 BGN
5 ALL0.09490 BGN
10 ALL0.18980 BGN
20 ALL0.37959 BGN
50 ALL0.94898 BGN
100 ALL1.89795 BGN
250 ALL4.74488 BGN
500 ALL9.48975 BGN
1000 ALL18.97950 BGN
2000 ALL37.95900 BGN
5000 ALL94.89750 BGN
10000 ALL189.79500 BGN