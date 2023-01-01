100 Albanian leks to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert ALL to IDR at the real exchange rate

100 all
16636.50 idr

1.00000 ALL = 166.36500 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Albanian leks to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ALL166.36500 IDR
5 ALL831.82500 IDR
10 ALL1663.65000 IDR
20 ALL3327.30000 IDR
50 ALL8318.25000 IDR
100 ALL16636.50000 IDR
250 ALL41591.25000 IDR
500 ALL83182.50000 IDR
1000 ALL166365.00000 IDR
2000 ALL332730.00000 IDR
5000 ALL831825.00000 IDR
10000 ALL1663650.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Albanian Lek
1 IDR0.00601 ALL
5 IDR0.03005 ALL
10 IDR0.06011 ALL
20 IDR0.12022 ALL
50 IDR0.30054 ALL
100 IDR0.60109 ALL
250 IDR1.50272 ALL
500 IDR3.00544 ALL
1000 IDR6.01088 ALL
2000 IDR12.02176 ALL
5000 IDR30.05440 ALL
10000 IDR60.10880 ALL