Albanian leks to Euros today

Convert ALL to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
9.68 eur

1.000 ALL = 0.009681 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:57
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Euro
1 ALL0.00968 EUR
5 ALL0.04841 EUR
10 ALL0.09681 EUR
20 ALL0.19362 EUR
50 ALL0.48405 EUR
100 ALL0.96810 EUR
250 ALL2.42025 EUR
500 ALL4.84051 EUR
1000 ALL9.68101 EUR
2000 ALL19.36202 EUR
5000 ALL48.40505 EUR
10000 ALL96.81010 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Albanian Lek
1 EUR103.29500 ALL
5 EUR516.47500 ALL
10 EUR1,032.95000 ALL
20 EUR2,065.90000 ALL
50 EUR5,164.75000 ALL
100 EUR10,329.50000 ALL
250 EUR25,823.75000 ALL
500 EUR51,647.50000 ALL
1000 EUR103,295.00000 ALL
2000 EUR206,590.00000 ALL
5000 EUR516,475.00000 ALL
10000 EUR1,032,950.00000 ALL