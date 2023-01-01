Albanian leks to Euros today

Convert ALL to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
9.62 eur

1.00000 ALL = 0.00962 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.085190.31291.486371.671060.964918.749
1 GBP1.1426611.23995103.2011.698481.909521.1025521.4246
1 USD0.921550.806484183.231.36981.540.889217.2786
1 INR0.01107260.009689820.012014910.0164580.0185030.01068360.207601

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Euro
1 ALL0.00962 EUR
5 ALL0.04811 EUR
10 ALL0.09622 EUR
20 ALL0.19245 EUR
50 ALL0.48112 EUR
100 ALL0.96223 EUR
250 ALL2.40558 EUR
500 ALL4.81116 EUR
1000 ALL9.62232 EUR
2000 ALL19.24464 EUR
5000 ALL48.11160 EUR
10000 ALL96.22320 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Albanian Lek
1 EUR103.92500 ALL
5 EUR519.62500 ALL
10 EUR1039.25000 ALL
20 EUR2078.50000 ALL
50 EUR5196.25000 ALL
100 EUR10392.50000 ALL
250 EUR25981.25000 ALL
500 EUR51962.50000 ALL
1000 EUR103925.00000 ALL
2000 EUR207850.00000 ALL
5000 EUR519625.00000 ALL
10000 EUR1039250.00000 ALL