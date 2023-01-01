Albanian leks to British pounds sterling today

Convert ALL to GBP

1000 all
8.42 gbp

1.00000 ALL = 0.00842 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.085190.31291.486371.671060.964918.749
1 GBP1.1426611.23995103.2011.698481.909521.1025521.4246
1 USD0.921550.806484183.231.36981.540.889217.2786
1 INR0.01107260.009689820.012014910.0164580.0185030.01068360.207601

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / British Pound Sterling
1 ALL0.00842 GBP
5 ALL0.04210 GBP
10 ALL0.08421 GBP
20 ALL0.16842 GBP
50 ALL0.42105 GBP
100 ALL0.84210 GBP
250 ALL2.10525 GBP
500 ALL4.21049 GBP
1000 ALL8.42098 GBP
2000 ALL16.84196 GBP
5000 ALL42.10490 GBP
10000 ALL84.20980 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Albanian Lek
1 GBP118.75100 ALL
5 GBP593.75500 ALL
10 GBP1187.51000 ALL
20 GBP2375.02000 ALL
50 GBP5937.55000 ALL
100 GBP11875.10000 ALL
250 GBP29687.75000 ALL
500 GBP59375.50000 ALL
1000 GBP118751.00000 ALL
2000 GBP237502.00000 ALL
5000 GBP593755.00000 ALL
10000 GBP1187510.00000 ALL