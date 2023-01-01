Albanian leks to Canadian dollars today

Convert ALL to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 all
14.30 cad

1.00000 ALL = 0.01430 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.085190.31561.486531.671060.964918.7498
1 GBP1.1427911.24005103.2121.698811.909681.1026821.4272
1 USD0.921550.806419183.23251.369951.540.889217.2793
1 INR0.01107230.009688750.012014510.01645930.01850240.01068330.207603

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Canadian Dollar
1 ALL0.01430 CAD
5 ALL0.07152 CAD
10 ALL0.14304 CAD
20 ALL0.28608 CAD
50 ALL0.71520 CAD
100 ALL1.43039 CAD
250 ALL3.57597 CAD
500 ALL7.15195 CAD
1000 ALL14.30390 CAD
2000 ALL28.60780 CAD
5000 ALL71.51950 CAD
10000 ALL143.03900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 CAD69.91110 ALL
5 CAD349.55550 ALL
10 CAD699.11100 ALL
20 CAD1398.22200 ALL
50 CAD3495.55500 ALL
100 CAD6991.11000 ALL
250 CAD17477.77500 ALL
500 CAD34955.55000 ALL
1000 CAD69911.10000 ALL
2000 CAD139822.20000 ALL
5000 CAD349555.50000 ALL
10000 CAD699111.00000 ALL