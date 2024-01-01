Albanian leks to British pounds sterling today

Convert ALL to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
8.27 gbp

1.000 ALL = 0.008271 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.920.7861.35856.16856.6791.53183.102
1 EUR1.08710.8541.47661.04661.6021.66490.319
1 GBP1.2721.1711.72871.45472.1041.948105.718
1 CAD0.7360.6780.579141.36241.7391.12761.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / British Pound Sterling
1 ALL0.00827 GBP
5 ALL0.04135 GBP
10 ALL0.08271 GBP
20 ALL0.16542 GBP
50 ALL0.41354 GBP
100 ALL0.82709 GBP
250 ALL2.06772 GBP
500 ALL4.13544 GBP
1000 ALL8.27087 GBP
2000 ALL16.54174 GBP
5000 ALL41.35435 GBP
10000 ALL82.70870 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Albanian Lek
1 GBP120.90600 ALL
5 GBP604.53000 ALL
10 GBP1,209.06000 ALL
20 GBP2,418.12000 ALL
50 GBP6,045.30000 ALL
100 GBP12,090.60000 ALL
250 GBP30,226.50000 ALL
500 GBP60,453.00000 ALL
1000 GBP120,906.00000 ALL
2000 GBP241,812.00000 ALL
5000 GBP604,530.00000 ALL
10000 GBP1,209,060.00000 ALL