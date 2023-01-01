5 British pounds sterling to Albanian leks

Convert GBP to ALL at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
593.33 all

1.00000 GBP = 118.66500 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.0899590.83351.493891.661130.9637518.7593
1 GBP1.1492911.2527104.3971.716951.909171.1076321.5605
1 USD0.917450.798276183.33731.37061.524040.884217.2112
1 INR0.01100920.009578850.011999410.01644640.01828760.01060990.206525

How to convert British pounds sterling to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Albanian Lek
1 GBP118.66500 ALL
5 GBP593.32500 ALL
10 GBP1186.65000 ALL
20 GBP2373.30000 ALL
50 GBP5933.25000 ALL
100 GBP11866.50000 ALL
250 GBP29666.25000 ALL
500 GBP59332.50000 ALL
1000 GBP118665.00000 ALL
2000 GBP237330.00000 ALL
5000 GBP593325.00000 ALL
10000 GBP1186650.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / British Pound Sterling
1 ALL0.00843 GBP
5 ALL0.04214 GBP
10 ALL0.08427 GBP
20 ALL0.16854 GBP
50 ALL0.42136 GBP
100 ALL0.84271 GBP
250 ALL2.10678 GBP
500 ALL4.21356 GBP
1000 ALL8.42712 GBP
2000 ALL16.85424 GBP
5000 ALL42.13560 GBP
10000 ALL84.27120 GBP