1 Chinese yuan rmb to Albanian leks

Convert CNY to ALL at the real exchange rate

1 cny
13.19 all

1.00000 CNY = 13.19150 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Albanian Lek
1 CNY13.19150 ALL
5 CNY65.95750 ALL
10 CNY131.91500 ALL
20 CNY263.83000 ALL
50 CNY659.57500 ALL
100 CNY1319.15000 ALL
250 CNY3297.87500 ALL
500 CNY6595.75000 ALL
1000 CNY13191.50000 ALL
2000 CNY26383.00000 ALL
5000 CNY65957.50000 ALL
10000 CNY131915.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ALL0.07581 CNY
5 ALL0.37903 CNY
10 ALL0.75807 CNY
20 ALL1.51613 CNY
50 ALL3.79033 CNY
100 ALL7.58066 CNY
250 ALL18.95165 CNY
500 ALL37.90330 CNY
1000 ALL75.80660 CNY
2000 ALL151.61320 CNY
5000 ALL379.03300 CNY
10000 ALL758.06600 CNY