Polish zloty to Albanian leks today

Convert PLN to ALL at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Lek22.70 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
PLN to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ALL
1 PLN to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.333623.5278
Low22.709222.7092
Average22.989223.1978
Change-2.68%-3.21%
1 PLN to ALL stats

The performance of PLN to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.3336 and a 30 day low of 22.7092. This means the 30 day average was 22.9892. The change for PLN to ALL was -2.68.

The performance of PLN to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.5278 and a 90 day low of 22.7092. This means the 90 day average was 23.1978. The change for PLN to ALL was -3.21.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Albanian Lek
1 PLN22.70330 ALL
5 PLN113.51650 ALL
10 PLN227.03300 ALL
20 PLN454.06600 ALL
50 PLN1,135.16500 ALL
100 PLN2,270.33000 ALL
250 PLN5,675.82500 ALL
500 PLN11,351.65000 ALL
1000 PLN22,703.30000 ALL
2000 PLN45,406.60000 ALL
5000 PLN113,516.50000 ALL
10000 PLN227,033.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Polish Zloty
1 ALL0.04405 PLN
5 ALL0.22023 PLN
10 ALL0.44047 PLN
20 ALL0.88093 PLN
50 ALL2.20233 PLN
100 ALL4.40465 PLN
250 ALL11.01163 PLN
500 ALL22.02325 PLN
1000 ALL44.04650 PLN
2000 ALL88.09300 PLN
5000 ALL220.23250 PLN
10000 ALL440.46500 PLN