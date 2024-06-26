Russian ruble to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Albanian leks is currently 1.067 today, reflecting a -0.310% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -2.482% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 1.129 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.049 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.142% increase in value.