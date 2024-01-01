Russian rubles to Canadian dollars today

Convert RUB to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
15.55 cad

руб1.000 RUB = C$0.01555 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 RUB0.01555 CAD
5 RUB0.07776 CAD
10 RUB0.15552 CAD
20 RUB0.31104 CAD
50 RUB0.77761 CAD
100 RUB1.55522 CAD
250 RUB3.88805 CAD
500 RUB7.77610 CAD
1000 RUB15.55220 CAD
2000 RUB31.10440 CAD
5000 RUB77.76100 CAD
10000 RUB155.52200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 CAD64.29960 RUB
5 CAD321.49800 RUB
10 CAD642.99600 RUB
20 CAD1,285.99200 RUB
50 CAD3,214.98000 RUB
100 CAD6,429.96000 RUB
250 CAD16,074.90000 RUB
500 CAD32,149.80000 RUB
1000 CAD64,299.60000 RUB
2000 CAD128,599.20000 RUB
5000 CAD321,498.00000 RUB
10000 CAD642,996.00000 RUB