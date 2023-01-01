500 Russian rubles to Canadian dollars

Convert RUB to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 rub
7.40 cad

1.00000 RUB = 0.01481 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 RUB0.01481 CAD
5 RUB0.07404 CAD
10 RUB0.14809 CAD
20 RUB0.29617 CAD
50 RUB0.74043 CAD
100 RUB1.48086 CAD
250 RUB3.70215 CAD
500 RUB7.40430 CAD
1000 RUB14.80860 CAD
2000 RUB29.61720 CAD
5000 RUB74.04300 CAD
10000 RUB148.08600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 CAD67.52840 RUB
5 CAD337.64200 RUB
10 CAD675.28400 RUB
20 CAD1350.56800 RUB
50 CAD3376.42000 RUB
100 CAD6752.84000 RUB
250 CAD16882.10000 RUB
500 CAD33764.20000 RUB
1000 CAD67528.40000 RUB
2000 CAD135056.80000 RUB
5000 CAD337642.00000 RUB
10000 CAD675284.00000 RUB