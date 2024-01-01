Convert RUB to USD at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to US dollars today

1,000 rub
11.43 usd

руб1.000 RUB = $0.01143 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.582
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.374
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3150.5771.0950.99261.131
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / US Dollar
1 RUB0.01143 USD
5 RUB0.05715 USD
10 RUB0.11430 USD
20 RUB0.22861 USD
50 RUB0.57152 USD
100 RUB1.14304 USD
250 RUB2.85760 USD
500 RUB5.71520 USD
1000 RUB11.43040 USD
2000 RUB22.86080 USD
5000 RUB57.15200 USD
10000 RUB114.30400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 USD87.48590 RUB
5 USD437.42950 RUB
10 USD874.85900 RUB
20 USD1,749.71800 RUB
50 USD4,374.29500 RUB
100 USD8,748.59000 RUB
250 USD21,871.47500 RUB
500 USD43,742.95000 RUB
1000 USD87,485.90000 RUB
2000 USD174,971.80000 RUB
5000 USD437,429.50000 RUB
10000 USD874,859.00000 RUB