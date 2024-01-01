Convert RUB to GBP at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to British pounds sterling today

1,000 rub
9.00 gbp

руб1.000 RUB = £0.008998 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.583
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.375
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5781.0950.99261.141
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 RUB0.00900 GBP
5 RUB0.04499 GBP
10 RUB0.08998 GBP
20 RUB0.17996 GBP
50 RUB0.44990 GBP
100 RUB0.89981 GBP
250 RUB2.24952 GBP
500 RUB4.49903 GBP
1000 RUB8.99806 GBP
2000 RUB17.99612 GBP
5000 RUB44.99030 GBP
10000 RUB89.98060 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Russian Ruble
1 GBP111.13500 RUB
5 GBP555.67500 RUB
10 GBP1,111.35000 RUB
20 GBP2,222.70000 RUB
50 GBP5,556.75000 RUB
100 GBP11,113.50000 RUB
250 GBP27,783.75000 RUB
500 GBP55,567.50000 RUB
1000 GBP111,135.00000 RUB
2000 GBP222,270.00000 RUB
5000 GBP555,675.00000 RUB
10000 GBP1,111,350.00000 RUB