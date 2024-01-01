Convert RUB to AUD at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Australian dollars today

1,000 rub
17.04 aud

руб1.000 RUB = A$0.01704 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 RUB0.01704 AUD
5 RUB0.08521 AUD
10 RUB0.17042 AUD
20 RUB0.34084 AUD
50 RUB0.85210 AUD
100 RUB1.70420 AUD
250 RUB4.26050 AUD
500 RUB8.52100 AUD
1000 RUB17.04200 AUD
2000 RUB34.08400 AUD
5000 RUB85.21000 AUD
10000 RUB170.42000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 AUD58.67850 RUB
5 AUD293.39250 RUB
10 AUD586.78500 RUB
20 AUD1,173.57000 RUB
50 AUD2,933.92500 RUB
100 AUD5,867.85000 RUB
250 AUD14,669.62500 RUB
500 AUD29,339.25000 RUB
1000 AUD58,678.50000 RUB
2000 AUD117,357.00000 RUB
5000 AUD293,392.50000 RUB
10000 AUD586,785.00000 RUB