Russian ruble to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Australian dollars is currently 0.017 today, reflecting a -0.808% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -2.923% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.033% increase in value.