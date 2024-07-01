Russian ruble to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Singapore dollars is currently 0.016 today, reflecting a -1.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a 1.690% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.016 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 3.028% increase in value.