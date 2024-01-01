Convert RUB to PHP at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Philippine pesos today

1,000 rub
672.03 php

руб1.000 RUB = ₱0.6720 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:18
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Philippine Peso
1 RUB0.67203 PHP
5 RUB3.36017 PHP
10 RUB6.72034 PHP
20 RUB13.44068 PHP
50 RUB33.60170 PHP
100 RUB67.20340 PHP
250 RUB168.00850 PHP
500 RUB336.01700 PHP
1000 RUB672.03400 PHP
2000 RUB1,344.06800 PHP
5000 RUB3,360.17000 PHP
10000 RUB6,720.34000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Russian Ruble
1 PHP1.48802 RUB
5 PHP7.44010 RUB
10 PHP14.88020 RUB
20 PHP29.76040 RUB
50 PHP74.40100 RUB
100 PHP148.80200 RUB
250 PHP372.00500 RUB
500 PHP744.01000 RUB
1000 PHP1,488.02000 RUB
2000 PHP2,976.04000 RUB
5000 PHP7,440.10000 RUB
10000 PHP14,880.20000 RUB