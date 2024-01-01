Convert RUB to TRY at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Turkish liras today

1,000 rub
376.64 try

руб1.000 RUB = TL0.3766 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Turkish Lira
1 RUB0.37664 TRY
5 RUB1.88319 TRY
10 RUB3.76637 TRY
20 RUB7.53274 TRY
50 RUB18.83185 TRY
100 RUB37.66370 TRY
250 RUB94.15925 TRY
500 RUB188.31850 TRY
1000 RUB376.63700 TRY
2000 RUB753.27400 TRY
5000 RUB1,883.18500 TRY
10000 RUB3,766.37000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Russian Ruble
1 TRY2.65508 RUB
5 TRY13.27540 RUB
10 TRY26.55080 RUB
20 TRY53.10160 RUB
50 TRY132.75400 RUB
100 TRY265.50800 RUB
250 TRY663.77000 RUB
500 TRY1,327.54000 RUB
1000 TRY2,655.08000 RUB
2000 TRY5,310.16000 RUB
5000 TRY13,275.40000 RUB
10000 TRY26,550.80000 RUB