Russian ruble to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Turkish liras is currently 0.377 today, reflecting a -0.156% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.393 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.367 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.629% decrease in value.