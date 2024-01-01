Convert RUB to MDL at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Moldovan leus today

1,000 rub
204.40 mdl

руб1.000 RUB = L0.2044 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.584
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6021.4589.393
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5781.0950.99261.146
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Moldovan Leu
1 RUB0.20440 MDL
5 RUB1.02202 MDL
10 RUB2.04403 MDL
20 RUB4.08806 MDL
50 RUB10.22015 MDL
100 RUB20.44030 MDL
250 RUB51.10075 MDL
500 RUB102.20150 MDL
1000 RUB204.40300 MDL
2000 RUB408.80600 MDL
5000 RUB1,022.01500 MDL
10000 RUB2,044.03000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Russian Ruble
1 MDL4.89229 RUB
5 MDL24.46145 RUB
10 MDL48.92290 RUB
20 MDL97.84580 RUB
50 MDL244.61450 RUB
100 MDL489.22900 RUB
250 MDL1,223.07250 RUB
500 MDL2,446.14500 RUB
1000 MDL4,892.29000 RUB
2000 MDL9,784.58000 RUB
5000 MDL24,461.45000 RUB
10000 MDL48,922.90000 RUB