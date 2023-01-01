5000 Russian rubles to Moldovan leus

Convert RUB to MDL at the real exchange rate

5000 rub
967.54 mdl

1.00000 RUB = 0.19351 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Moldovan Leu
1 RUB0.19351 MDL
5 RUB0.96754 MDL
10 RUB1.93509 MDL
20 RUB3.87018 MDL
50 RUB9.67545 MDL
100 RUB19.35090 MDL
250 RUB48.37725 MDL
500 RUB96.75450 MDL
1000 RUB193.50900 MDL
2000 RUB387.01800 MDL
5000 RUB967.54500 MDL
10000 RUB1935.09000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Russian Ruble
1 MDL5.16771 RUB
5 MDL25.83855 RUB
10 MDL51.67710 RUB
20 MDL103.35420 RUB
50 MDL258.38550 RUB
100 MDL516.77100 RUB
250 MDL1291.92750 RUB
500 MDL2583.85500 RUB
1000 MDL5167.71000 RUB
2000 MDL10335.42000 RUB
5000 MDL25838.55000 RUB
10000 MDL51677.10000 RUB