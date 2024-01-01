Convert MDL to RUB at the real exchange rate

500 Moldovan leus to Russian rubles

500 mdl
2,485.90 rub

L1.000 MDL = руб4.972 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
How to convert Moldovan leus to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Russian Ruble
1 MDL4.97180 RUB
5 MDL24.85900 RUB
10 MDL49.71800 RUB
20 MDL99.43600 RUB
50 MDL248.59000 RUB
100 MDL497.18000 RUB
250 MDL1,242.95000 RUB
500 MDL2,485.90000 RUB
1000 MDL4,971.80000 RUB
2000 MDL9,943.60000 RUB
5000 MDL24,859.00000 RUB
10000 MDL49,718.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Moldovan Leu
1 RUB0.20113 MDL
5 RUB1.00567 MDL
10 RUB2.01134 MDL
20 RUB4.02268 MDL
50 RUB10.05670 MDL
100 RUB20.11340 MDL
250 RUB50.28350 MDL
500 RUB100.56700 MDL
1000 RUB201.13400 MDL
2000 RUB402.26800 MDL
5000 RUB1,005.67000 MDL
10000 RUB2,011.34000 MDL