Russian rubles to Algerian dinars today

Convert RUB to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
1,529.87 dzd

руб1.000 RUB = دج1.530 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Algerian Dinar
1 RUB1.52987 DZD
5 RUB7.64935 DZD
10 RUB15.29870 DZD
20 RUB30.59740 DZD
50 RUB76.49350 DZD
100 RUB152.98700 DZD
250 RUB382.46750 DZD
500 RUB764.93500 DZD
1000 RUB1,529.87000 DZD
2000 RUB3,059.74000 DZD
5000 RUB7,649.35000 DZD
10000 RUB15,298.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 DZD0.65365 RUB
5 DZD3.26826 RUB
10 DZD6.53652 RUB
20 DZD13.07304 RUB
50 DZD32.68260 RUB
100 DZD65.36520 RUB
250 DZD163.41300 RUB
500 DZD326.82600 RUB
1000 DZD653.65200 RUB
2000 DZD1,307.30400 RUB
5000 DZD3,268.26000 RUB
10000 DZD6,536.52000 RUB