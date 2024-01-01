Polish zloty to Algerian dinars today

Convert PLN to DZD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = دج33.18 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
PLN to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 PLN to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.786035.1601
Low33.181033.1810
Average33.922634.2267
Change-4.61%-2.69%
1 PLN to DZD stats

The performance of PLN to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.7860 and a 30 day low of 33.1810. This means the 30 day average was 33.9226. The change for PLN to DZD was -4.61.

The performance of PLN to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.1601 and a 90 day low of 33.1810. This means the 90 day average was 34.2267. The change for PLN to DZD was -2.69.

How to convert Polish zloty to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Algerian Dinar
1 PLN33.18100 DZD
5 PLN165.90500 DZD
10 PLN331.81000 DZD
20 PLN663.62000 DZD
50 PLN1,659.05000 DZD
100 PLN3,318.10000 DZD
250 PLN8,295.25000 DZD
500 PLN16,590.50000 DZD
1000 PLN33,181.00000 DZD
2000 PLN66,362.00000 DZD
5000 PLN165,905.00000 DZD
10000 PLN331,810.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 DZD0.03014 PLN
5 DZD0.15069 PLN
10 DZD0.30138 PLN
20 DZD0.60275 PLN
50 DZD1.50689 PLN
100 DZD3.01377 PLN
250 DZD7.53443 PLN
500 DZD15.06885 PLN
1000 DZD30.13770 PLN
2000 DZD60.27540 PLN
5000 DZD150.68850 PLN
10000 DZD301.37700 PLN