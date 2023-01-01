Bulgarian levs to Algerian dinars today

Convert BGN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
74,551 dzd

1.00000 BGN = 74.55100 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673081.372651.543691.349850.80710318.3114
1 EUR1.084511.814461.488641.674131.463910.875419.8587
1 NZD0.59770.5511310.8204330.9226610.8068050.48240510.9447
1 CAD0.7285180.6717551.2188711.12460.983390.58798913.3402

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN74.55100 DZD
5 BGN372.75500 DZD
10 BGN745.51000 DZD
20 BGN1491.02000 DZD
50 BGN3727.55000 DZD
100 BGN7455.10000 DZD
250 BGN18637.75000 DZD
500 BGN37275.50000 DZD
1000 BGN74551.00000 DZD
2000 BGN149102.00000 DZD
5000 BGN372755.00000 DZD
10000 BGN745510.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01341 BGN
5 DZD0.06707 BGN
10 DZD0.13414 BGN
20 DZD0.26827 BGN
50 DZD0.67068 BGN
100 DZD1.34136 BGN
250 DZD3.35340 BGN
500 DZD6.70680 BGN
1000 DZD13.41360 BGN
2000 DZD26.82720 BGN
5000 DZD67.06800 BGN
10000 DZD134.13600 BGN