50 Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert DZD to BGN at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = лв0.01360 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
DZD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 DZD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01360.0136
Low0.01320.0130
Average0.01340.0133
Change2.51%1.34%
1 DZD to BGN stats

The performance of DZD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0136 and a 30 day low of 0.0132. This means the 30 day average was 0.0134. The change for DZD to BGN was 2.51.

The performance of DZD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0136 and a 90 day low of 0.0130. This means the 90 day average was 0.0133. The change for DZD to BGN was 1.34.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.7381.4921.6190.93621.58
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0491.7931.9461.12525.935
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3821.50.86819.995
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01360 BGN
5 DZD0.06801 BGN
10 DZD0.13602 BGN
20 DZD0.27205 BGN
50 DZD0.68012 BGN
100 DZD1.36023 BGN
250 DZD3.40058 BGN
500 DZD6.80115 BGN
1000 DZD13.60230 BGN
2000 DZD27.20460 BGN
5000 DZD68.01150 BGN
10000 DZD136.02300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN73.51720 DZD
5 BGN367.58600 DZD
10 BGN735.17200 DZD
20 BGN1,470.34400 DZD
50 BGN3,675.86000 DZD
100 BGN7,351.72000 DZD
250 BGN18,379.30000 DZD
500 BGN36,758.60000 DZD
1000 BGN73,517.20000 DZD
2000 BGN147,034.40000 DZD
5000 BGN367,586.00000 DZD
10000 BGN735,172.00000 DZD