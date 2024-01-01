50 Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs
Convert DZD to BGN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
DZD to BGN conversion chart
1 DZD = 0.01360 BGN
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 DZD to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0136
|0.0136
|Low
|0.0132
|0.0130
|Average
|0.0134
|0.0133
|Change
|2.51%
|1.34%
|View full history
1 DZD to BGN stats
The performance of DZD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0136 and a 30 day low of 0.0132. This means the 30 day average was 0.0134. The change for DZD to BGN was 2.51.
The performance of DZD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0136 and a 90 day low of 0.0130. This means the 90 day average was 0.0133. The change for DZD to BGN was 1.34.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
|1 BGN
|73.51720 DZD
|5 BGN
|367.58600 DZD
|10 BGN
|735.17200 DZD
|20 BGN
|1,470.34400 DZD
|50 BGN
|3,675.86000 DZD
|100 BGN
|7,351.72000 DZD
|250 BGN
|18,379.30000 DZD
|500 BGN
|36,758.60000 DZD
|1000 BGN
|73,517.20000 DZD
|2000 BGN
|147,034.40000 DZD
|5000 BGN
|367,586.00000 DZD
|10000 BGN
|735,172.00000 DZD