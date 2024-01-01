10 thousand Algerian dinars to Polish zloty

Convert DZD to PLN

دج1.000 DZD = zł0.03022 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
DZD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 DZD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03020.0302
Low0.02870.0284
Average0.02950.0292
Change4.12%2.73%
1 DZD to PLN stats

The performance of DZD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0302 and a 30 day low of 0.0287. This means the 30 day average was 0.0295. The change for DZD to PLN was 4.12.

The performance of DZD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0302 and a 90 day low of 0.0284. This means the 90 day average was 0.0292. The change for DZD to PLN was 2.73.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 DZD0.03022 PLN
5 DZD0.15111 PLN
10 DZD0.30222 PLN
20 DZD0.60444 PLN
50 DZD1.51111 PLN
100 DZD3.02222 PLN
250 DZD7.55555 PLN
500 DZD15.11110 PLN
1000 DZD30.22220 PLN
2000 DZD60.44440 PLN
5000 DZD151.11100 PLN
10000 DZD302.22200 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Algerian Dinar
1 PLN33.08830 DZD
5 PLN165.44150 DZD
10 PLN330.88300 DZD
20 PLN661.76600 DZD
50 PLN1,654.41500 DZD
100 PLN3,308.83000 DZD
250 PLN8,272.07500 DZD
500 PLN16,544.15000 DZD
1000 PLN33,088.30000 DZD
2000 PLN66,176.60000 DZD
5000 PLN165,441.50000 DZD
10000 PLN330,883.00000 DZD