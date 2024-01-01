Convert RUB to CZK at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Czech korunas today

1,000 rub
264.81 czk

руб1.000 RUB = Kč0.2648 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.578
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.374
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5771.0950.99261.151
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RUB0.26481 CZK
5 RUB1.32403 CZK
10 RUB2.64805 CZK
20 RUB5.29610 CZK
50 RUB13.24025 CZK
100 RUB26.48050 CZK
250 RUB66.20125 CZK
500 RUB132.40250 CZK
1000 RUB264.80500 CZK
2000 RUB529.61000 CZK
5000 RUB1,324.02500 CZK
10000 RUB2,648.05000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Russian Ruble
1 CZK3.77636 RUB
5 CZK18.88180 RUB
10 CZK37.76360 RUB
20 CZK75.52720 RUB
50 CZK188.81800 RUB
100 CZK377.63600 RUB
250 CZK944.09000 RUB
500 CZK1,888.18000 RUB
1000 CZK3,776.36000 RUB
2000 CZK7,552.72000 RUB
5000 CZK18,881.80000 RUB
10000 CZK37,763.60000 RUB