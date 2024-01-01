Russian rubles to Bulgarian levs today

Convert RUB to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
20.81 bgn

руб1.000 RUB = лв0.02081 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.581
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7710.8441.6021.4589.382
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0960.99261.158
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 RUB0.02081 BGN
5 RUB0.10406 BGN
10 RUB0.20813 BGN
20 RUB0.41625 BGN
50 RUB1.04063 BGN
100 RUB2.08125 BGN
250 RUB5.20313 BGN
500 RUB10.40625 BGN
1000 RUB20.81250 BGN
2000 RUB41.62500 BGN
5000 RUB104.06250 BGN
10000 RUB208.12500 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Russian Ruble
1 BGN48.04800 RUB
5 BGN240.24000 RUB
10 BGN480.48000 RUB
20 BGN960.96000 RUB
50 BGN2,402.40000 RUB
100 BGN4,804.80000 RUB
250 BGN12,012.00000 RUB
500 BGN24,024.00000 RUB
1000 BGN48,048.00000 RUB
2000 BGN96,096.00000 RUB
5000 BGN240,240.00000 RUB
10000 BGN480,480.00000 RUB