Russian ruble to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.021 today, reflecting a -0.357% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -2.480% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.020 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.005% increase in value.