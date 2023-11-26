1 Bulgarian lev to Russian rubles

Convert BGN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
49.96 rub

1.00000 BGN = 49.95520 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Russian Ruble
1 BGN49.95520 RUB
5 BGN249.77600 RUB
10 BGN499.55200 RUB
20 BGN999.10400 RUB
50 BGN2497.76000 RUB
100 BGN4995.52000 RUB
250 BGN12488.80000 RUB
500 BGN24977.60000 RUB
1000 BGN49955.20000 RUB
2000 BGN99910.40000 RUB
5000 BGN249776.00000 RUB
10000 BGN499552.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 RUB0.02002 BGN
5 RUB0.10009 BGN
10 RUB0.20018 BGN
20 RUB0.40036 BGN
50 RUB1.00090 BGN
100 RUB2.00179 BGN
250 RUB5.00448 BGN
500 RUB10.00895 BGN
1000 RUB20.01790 BGN
2000 RUB40.03580 BGN
5000 RUB100.08950 BGN
10000 RUB200.17900 BGN