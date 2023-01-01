250 Russian rubles to Bulgarian levs

Convert RUB to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 rub
4.95 bgn

1.00000 RUB = 0.01980 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 RUB0.01980 BGN
5 RUB0.09901 BGN
10 RUB0.19802 BGN
20 RUB0.39604 BGN
50 RUB0.99009 BGN
100 RUB1.98018 BGN
250 RUB4.95045 BGN
500 RUB9.90090 BGN
1000 RUB19.80180 BGN
2000 RUB39.60360 BGN
5000 RUB99.00900 BGN
10000 RUB198.01800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Russian Ruble
1 BGN50.50050 RUB
5 BGN252.50250 RUB
10 BGN505.00500 RUB
20 BGN1010.01000 RUB
50 BGN2525.02500 RUB
100 BGN5050.05000 RUB
250 BGN12625.12500 RUB
500 BGN25250.25000 RUB
1000 BGN50500.50000 RUB
2000 BGN101001.00000 RUB
5000 BGN252502.50000 RUB
10000 BGN505005.00000 RUB