Convert RUB to BZD at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Belize dollars today

1,000 rub
22.76 bzd

руб1.000 RUB = BZ$0.02276 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belize Dollar
1 RUB0.02276 BZD
5 RUB0.11380 BZD
10 RUB0.22760 BZD
20 RUB0.45519 BZD
50 RUB1.13798 BZD
100 RUB2.27596 BZD
250 RUB5.68990 BZD
500 RUB11.37980 BZD
1000 RUB22.75960 BZD
2000 RUB45.51920 BZD
5000 RUB113.79800 BZD
10000 RUB227.59600 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BZD43.93750 RUB
5 BZD219.68750 RUB
10 BZD439.37500 RUB
20 BZD878.75000 RUB
50 BZD2,196.87500 RUB
100 BZD4,393.75000 RUB
250 BZD10,984.37500 RUB
500 BZD21,968.75000 RUB
1000 BZD43,937.50000 RUB
2000 BZD87,875.00000 RUB
5000 BZD219,687.50000 RUB
10000 BZD439,375.00000 RUB