Canadian dollars to Belize dollars today

Convert CAD to BZD at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
1467.94 bzd

1.00000 CAD = 1.46794 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
How to convert Canadian dollars to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 CAD1.46794 BZD
5 CAD7.33970 BZD
10 CAD14.67940 BZD
20 CAD29.35880 BZD
50 CAD73.39700 BZD
100 CAD146.79400 BZD
250 CAD366.98500 BZD
500 CAD733.97000 BZD
1000 CAD1467.94000 BZD
2000 CAD2935.88000 BZD
5000 CAD7339.70000 BZD
10000 CAD14679.40000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BZD0.68123 CAD
5 BZD3.40613 CAD
10 BZD6.81227 CAD
20 BZD13.62454 CAD
50 BZD34.06135 CAD
100 BZD68.12270 CAD
250 BZD170.30675 CAD
500 BZD340.61350 CAD
1000 BZD681.22700 CAD
2000 BZD1362.45400 CAD
5000 BZD3406.13500 CAD
10000 BZD6812.27000 CAD