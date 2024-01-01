Convert RUB to AOA at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Angolan kwanzas today

1,000 rub
9,846.52 aoa

руб1.000 RUB = Kz9.847 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.584
1 EUR1.06911.4627.7710.8441.6021.4589.385
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0960.99261.16
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Angolan Kwanza
1 RUB9.84652 AOA
5 RUB49.23260 AOA
10 RUB98.46520 AOA
20 RUB196.93040 AOA
50 RUB492.32600 AOA
100 RUB984.65200 AOA
250 RUB2,461.63000 AOA
500 RUB4,923.26000 AOA
1000 RUB9,846.52000 AOA
2000 RUB19,693.04000 AOA
5000 RUB49,232.60000 AOA
10000 RUB98,465.20000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Russian Ruble
1 AOA0.10156 RUB
5 AOA0.50780 RUB
10 AOA1.01559 RUB
20 AOA2.03118 RUB
50 AOA5.07795 RUB
100 AOA10.15590 RUB
250 AOA25.38975 RUB
500 AOA50.77950 RUB
1000 AOA101.55900 RUB
2000 AOA203.11800 RUB
5000 AOA507.79500 RUB
10000 AOA1,015.59000 RUB