1.00000 BRL = 172.60300 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Angolan Kwanza
1 BRL172.60300 AOA
5 BRL863.01500 AOA
10 BRL1726.03000 AOA
20 BRL3452.06000 AOA
50 BRL8630.15000 AOA
100 BRL17260.30000 AOA
250 BRL43150.75000 AOA
500 BRL86301.50000 AOA
1000 BRL172603.00000 AOA
2000 BRL345206.00000 AOA
5000 BRL863015.00000 AOA
10000 BRL1726030.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Brazilian Real
1 AOA0.00579 BRL
5 AOA0.02897 BRL
10 AOA0.05794 BRL
20 AOA0.11587 BRL
50 AOA0.28968 BRL
100 AOA0.57936 BRL
250 AOA1.44841 BRL
500 AOA2.89682 BRL
1000 AOA5.79363 BRL
2000 AOA11.58726 BRL
5000 AOA28.96815 BRL
10000 AOA57.93630 BRL