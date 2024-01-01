5 Angolan kwanzas to Brazilian reais

Convert AOA to BRL at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.03 brl

Kz1.000 AOA = R$0.006088 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
AOA to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 AOA to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00650.0065
Low0.00600.0060
Average0.00610.0062
Change-5.48%-1.43%
1 AOA to BRL stats

The performance of AOA to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0065 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0061. The change for AOA to BRL was -5.48.

The performance of AOA to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0062. The change for AOA to BRL was -1.43.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Brazilian Real
1 AOA0.00609 BRL
5 AOA0.03044 BRL
10 AOA0.06088 BRL
20 AOA0.12176 BRL
50 AOA0.30439 BRL
100 AOA0.60879 BRL
250 AOA1.52196 BRL
500 AOA3.04392 BRL
1000 AOA6.08785 BRL
2000 AOA12.17570 BRL
5000 AOA30.43925 BRL
10000 AOA60.87850 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Angolan Kwanza
1 BRL164.26100 AOA
5 BRL821.30500 AOA
10 BRL1,642.61000 AOA
20 BRL3,285.22000 AOA
50 BRL8,213.05000 AOA
100 BRL16,426.10000 AOA
250 BRL41,065.25000 AOA
500 BRL82,130.50000 AOA
1000 BRL164,261.00000 AOA
2000 BRL328,522.00000 AOA
5000 BRL821,305.00000 AOA
10000 BRL1,642,610.00000 AOA