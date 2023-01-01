Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars today

Convert AOA to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
1.61 sgd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00161 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.92211.37041.541431.3487518.245183.23450.806387
1 EUR1.084511.48621.671681.4627219.786890.26780.8746
1 CAD0.7297140.67285711.12480.98420213.313760.73740.588432
1 AUD0.648750.5982020.88904710.87500211.836553.99840.523143

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Singapore Dollar
1 AOA0.00161 SGD
5 AOA0.00805 SGD
10 AOA0.01611 SGD
20 AOA0.03221 SGD
50 AOA0.08053 SGD
100 AOA0.16105 SGD
250 AOA0.40263 SGD
500 AOA0.80527 SGD
1000 AOA1.61053 SGD
2000 AOA3.22106 SGD
5000 AOA8.05265 SGD
10000 AOA16.10530 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 SGD620.91500 AOA
5 SGD3104.57500 AOA
10 SGD6209.15000 AOA
20 SGD12418.30000 AOA
50 SGD31045.75000 AOA
100 SGD62091.50000 AOA
250 SGD155228.75000 AOA
500 SGD310457.50000 AOA
1000 SGD620915.00000 AOA
2000 SGD1241830.00000 AOA
5000 SGD3104575.00000 AOA
10000 SGD6209150.00000 AOA