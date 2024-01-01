2,000 Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars

Convert AOA to SGD at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
2.83 sgd

Kz1.000 AOA = S$0.001417 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
AOA to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SGD
1 AOA to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0016
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00150.0015
Change-5.03%-9.90%
1 AOA to SGD stats

The performance of AOA to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for AOA to SGD was -5.03.

The performance of AOA to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for AOA to SGD was -9.90.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Singapore Dollar
1 AOA0.00142 SGD
5 AOA0.00708 SGD
10 AOA0.01417 SGD
20 AOA0.02833 SGD
50 AOA0.07084 SGD
100 AOA0.14167 SGD
250 AOA0.35419 SGD
500 AOA0.70837 SGD
1000 AOA1.41674 SGD
2000 AOA2.83348 SGD
5000 AOA7.08370 SGD
10000 AOA14.16740 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 SGD705.84400 AOA
5 SGD3,529.22000 AOA
10 SGD7,058.44000 AOA
20 SGD14,116.88000 AOA
50 SGD35,292.20000 AOA
100 SGD70,584.40000 AOA
250 SGD176,461.00000 AOA
500 SGD352,922.00000 AOA
1000 SGD705,844.00000 AOA
2000 SGD1,411,688.00000 AOA
5000 SGD3,529,220.00000 AOA
10000 SGD7,058,440.00000 AOA