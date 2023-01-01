Angolan kwanzas to South African rand today

Convert AOA to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
21.77 zar

1.00000 AOA = 0.02177 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874651.084790.28231.486361.671210.964118.7541
1 GBP1.1433111.24103.2081.699171.910481.1022721.4392
1 USD0.92190.806452183.23251.37031.540710.8887517.2897
1 INR0.01107640.009689140.012014510.01646350.0185110.01067790.207728

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / South African Rand
1 AOA0.02177 ZAR
5 AOA0.10887 ZAR
10 AOA0.21774 ZAR
20 AOA0.43548 ZAR
50 AOA1.08871 ZAR
100 AOA2.17741 ZAR
250 AOA5.44353 ZAR
500 AOA10.88705 ZAR
1000 AOA21.77410 ZAR
2000 AOA43.54820 ZAR
5000 AOA108.87050 ZAR
10000 AOA217.74100 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Angolan Kwanza
1 ZAR45.92610 AOA
5 ZAR229.63050 AOA
10 ZAR459.26100 AOA
20 ZAR918.52200 AOA
50 ZAR2296.30500 AOA
100 ZAR4592.61000 AOA
250 ZAR11481.52500 AOA
500 ZAR22963.05000 AOA
1000 ZAR45926.10000 AOA
2000 ZAR91852.20000 AOA
5000 ZAR229630.50000 AOA
10000 ZAR459261.00000 AOA