Angolan kwanzas to Canadian dollars

Convert AOA to CAD

1000 aoa
1.64 cad

1.00000 AOA = 0.00164 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:33
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Canadian Dollar
1 AOA0.00164 CAD
5 AOA0.00818 CAD
10 AOA0.01636 CAD
20 AOA0.03273 CAD
50 AOA0.08182 CAD
100 AOA0.16365 CAD
250 AOA0.40912 CAD
500 AOA0.81823 CAD
1000 AOA1.63647 CAD
2000 AOA3.27294 CAD
5000 AOA8.18235 CAD
10000 AOA16.36470 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 CAD611.07300 AOA
5 CAD3055.36500 AOA
10 CAD6110.73000 AOA
20 CAD12221.46000 AOA
50 CAD30553.65000 AOA
100 CAD61107.30000 AOA
250 CAD152768.25000 AOA
500 CAD305536.50000 AOA
1000 CAD611073.00000 AOA
2000 CAD1222146.00000 AOA
5000 CAD3055365.00000 AOA
10000 CAD6110730.00000 AOA