1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Canadian dollars

Convert AOA to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
1.46 cad

Kz1.000 AOA = C$0.001463 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
AOA to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

CAD
1 AOA to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00150.0015
Change-6.18%-8.35%
1 AOA to CAD stats

The performance of AOA to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for AOA to CAD was -6.18.

The performance of AOA to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for AOA to CAD was -8.35.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Canadian Dollar
1 AOA0.00146 CAD
5 AOA0.00732 CAD
10 AOA0.01463 CAD
20 AOA0.02927 CAD
50 AOA0.07317 CAD
100 AOA0.14635 CAD
250 AOA0.36587 CAD
500 AOA0.73173 CAD
1000 AOA1.46347 CAD
2000 AOA2.92694 CAD
5000 AOA7.31735 CAD
10000 AOA14.63470 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 CAD683.30600 AOA
5 CAD3,416.53000 AOA
10 CAD6,833.06000 AOA
20 CAD13,666.12000 AOA
50 CAD34,165.30000 AOA
100 CAD68,330.60000 AOA
250 CAD170,826.50000 AOA
500 CAD341,653.00000 AOA
1000 CAD683,306.00000 AOA
2000 CAD1,366,612.00000 AOA
5000 CAD3,416,530.00000 AOA
10000 CAD6,833,060.00000 AOA