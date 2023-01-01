Angolan kwanzas to British pounds sterling today

Convert AOA to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
0.96 gbp

1.00000 AOA = 0.00096 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.084790.28771.486261.670950.964218.7502
1 GBP1.1428611.23975103.1941.698711.909811.1019421.4304
1 USD0.92190.806614183.23751.37021.540480.888917.2861
1 INR0.01107570.009690510.012013810.01646130.0185070.01067910.207672

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / British Pound Sterling
1 AOA0.00096 GBP
5 AOA0.00482 GBP
10 AOA0.00963 GBP
20 AOA0.01927 GBP
50 AOA0.04817 GBP
100 AOA0.09634 GBP
250 AOA0.24085 GBP
500 AOA0.48171 GBP
1000 AOA0.96342 GBP
2000 AOA1.92684 GBP
5000 AOA4.81709 GBP
10000 AOA9.63418 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Angolan Kwanza
1 GBP1037.97000 AOA
5 GBP5189.85000 AOA
10 GBP10379.70000 AOA
20 GBP20759.40000 AOA
50 GBP51898.50000 AOA
100 GBP103797.00000 AOA
250 GBP259492.50000 AOA
500 GBP518985.00000 AOA
1000 GBP1037970.00000 AOA
2000 GBP2075940.00000 AOA
5000 GBP5189850.00000 AOA
10000 GBP10379700.00000 AOA